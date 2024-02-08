Birth in Hales Corners McDonald's parking lot prompts donation

A Hales Corners McDonald's is giving back after a woman gave birth in their parking lot during a January snowstorm.

Analysia and Daniel Beck of Muskego were on their way to the hospital – but couldn't make it before the baby arrived. The couple pulled their car into the closest location they could find: the McDonald's parking lot.

"I was like, 'No, like, it's happening right now. We need to pull over,'" Beck said.

As police and paramedics arrived on the scene, the baby boy was already crowning. The baby, named Micah, quickly got some nicknames – including "McFlurry" and "Small Fry."

The McDonald's location now plans to donate 100% of the proceeds from McFlurry purchases Friday, Feb. 9 through Sunday, Feb. 11 to the local Ronald McDonald House charity.

FOX News Digital contributed to this report.