Haircut turns heads, raises funds for Children’s Wisconsin

The haircut that's turning heads and raising funds. A Pewaukee financial firm found a unique way to raise money for Children's Wisconsin.

"It's really awesome. I never thought growing my hair out would generate, you know, this much money for something I care about, it's amazing," said John Major, American Deposit Management.

John Major and his team at American Deposit Management are doing something special to give back to the kids at Children's Wisconsin.

Little did they know a haircut would be the way to raise a lot of money.

Through the Starlight Children's Foundation, Children's Wisconsin has been able to receive fun items like gaming systems to bring joy to the kids at the hospital.

"They all come with a lot of different popular games, and they don't require any discs. They don't require maintenance on our part. But it really provides an amazing normalization and providing kids with opportunities to play some games they've never played before," said Major.

John Major

It just so happens Major's firm partners with Starlight.

"That's really the point of the whole thing, to support locally, even though we've got people from New York and LA, and all over the place that have donated. But I live a mile and a half from Children's, my son was just born there a few months ago, so the connection to the community is pretty strong, and it just helps them continue to do that in a cool and unique way," said Major.

American Deposit Management has raised half of its $10,000 goal – which means a new mullet for Major.

"I just thought it was a fun idea. I was more than happy to sacrifice my long hair, even more so, I really thought it was a great cause connected to my community," said Major.

And if Major reaches his fundraiser goal, he'll shave it all off.

You can donate to the fundraiser until March 18.