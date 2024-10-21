HACM board commissioner position OK'd by Common Council committee

The Brief The Steering and Rules Committee of the Milwaukee Common Council approved Karen Gotzler's nomination as a board commissioner for the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM). Two more board member positions need to be filled. Gotzler is expected to get final confirmation to the post on Nov. 6.



The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) is one step closer to having a new board commissioner.

The Steering and Rules Committee of the Milwaukee Common Council approved Karen Gotzler's nomination to the position on Monday, Oct. 21. Right now, Gotzler serves as the Director of Asset Management for the housing authority in San Buenaventura in California.

It comes during a tumultuous time for HACM – after years of complaints at several properties including rats and security issues.

HACM residents now want transparency and fixes.

"Probably the most important thing the commission can do is going to meet with residents because that’s the relationships that need to be built," Gotzler said.

"The biggest thing to me to hear that the two mayor appointees actually asked to do this job – that they want to do this job – that they are invested in housing – that means the world to me," said Betty Newton of the Becher Court Apartments Resident Organization.

There are two additional HACM board commissioner positions to be filled.

Gotzler will next go in front of the Common Council on Nov. 6 – for final confirmation.