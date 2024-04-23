Habitat for Humanity Kenosha helps mother with new home

A single mother's wish to own a home is coming true with the help of Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha.

For Amanda Marin, building and owning a home is a dream that is a step closer to reality.

"I get teary eyes when I think about it's never something that I dreamed I would be able to do," she said. "It's so exciting, it doesn't feel real. All the time, I remind myself this is happening, this is our home."

Marin and her two kids have always lived in apartments, but that is about to change.

A forever home she has put in more than 200 hours on the building in the last year with the help of Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha.

"Some people think that a habitat home is free, but they actually do pay for it. They pay a mortgage, we are the mortgage holders," said executive director Angela Elliott. "We give them a 0% interest rate mortgage and an affordable rate for them, so the mortgage payment is based on their income."

Elliott said this is part of a partnership with the city to revitalize neighborhoods with homes for families in need.

"This is more than a home, it's hope for the future," Elliott said. "And helping build generational wealth, they have shown that a home provides so much stability that it affects other things."

Marin is already looking forward to creating new memories in her home.

"I'm going to host Thanksgiving or Christmas for sure. I already told my family, ‘no one else host it, I'm going to do it.’"

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha’s next application period is in September.