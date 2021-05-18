Expand / Collapse search

Guns N’ Roses Summerfest concert rescheduled for Sept. 18

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Summerfest logo article

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest announced on Tuesday, May 18 that the Guns N’ Roses concert has been rescheduled for the last weekend of the festival, on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. 

Tickets are on sale now at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show.

Current ticket holders are asked to hold onto their original ticket, as it will be honored for the rescheduled concert on Sept. 18. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase for 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Man driving Tesla 'asleep,' Kenosha County sheriff's officials say
slideshow

Man driving Tesla 'asleep,' Kenosha County sheriff's officials say

A Palatine, Illinois man was cited for inattentive driving – after a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy noticed he "appeared to be asleep behind the wheel crossing over the Illinois/Wisconsin state line" on Sunday, May 16.

Peregrine falcons named after COVID heroes

We Energies has taken honoring essential workers to new heights, naming baby peregrine falcons after the heroes of the pandemic.