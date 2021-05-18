Guns N’ Roses Summerfest concert rescheduled for Sept. 18

article

Summerfest announced on Tuesday, May 18 that the Guns N’ Roses concert has been rescheduled for the last weekend of the festival, on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Tickets are on sale now at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show.

Current ticket holders are asked to hold onto their original ticket, as it will be honored for the rescheduled concert on Sept. 18. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase for 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date.

