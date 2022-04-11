Expand / Collapse search

Guns, drugs confiscated; traffic stop in Fond du Lac, 3 men arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Guns, drugs confiscated during traffic stop in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Three Fond du Lac men face a variety of drug and firearm charges tied to a traffic stop that happened on Sunday, April 10.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at N. Brooke Street and Lewis Street in Fond du Lac. During the stop, the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana – and the driver admitted he and others had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle earlier in the day. 

Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located five handguns (one that was loaded), additional ammunition, more than 50 grams of marijuana, THC related products, drug paraphernalia, and several hundred dollars cash.

The three men were arrested – and remain in custody at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

