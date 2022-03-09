Expand / Collapse search

Gunfire hits Kenosha rescue squad

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:21PM
KENSOHA, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a Kenosha Fire Department rescue squad was struck by gunfire Tuesday night, March 8.  

Police were called to the area of 56th Street and 22nd Avenue around 8:45 p.m. for a "shots fired" complaint. 

The Kenosha Fire Department rescue squad was in the area on an unrelated call for service when it was struck twice by gunfire. The rescue squad was not occupied at the time of the incident. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 with information. 

