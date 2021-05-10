Expand / Collapse search

Gunfire at 26th and Greenfield; 23-year-old man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old man is recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot near 26th and Greenfield on Milwaukee's south side Monday afternoon, May 10.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. The victim suffered serious injuries – and arrived at a nearby hospital. He is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation – and Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.   

