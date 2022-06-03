Gun violence and child trauma; conversations to have with kids

Talking about gun violence has become a reality for many Milwaukee-area families, especially in the past month.

Children's Wisconsin trauma specialists have some tips for adults on how to navigate those conversations.

Specialists recommend keeping conversations age appropriate and to remember that every child processes topics differently. Don't shy away if a child has questions; specialists say being open and honest is key.

"Know what helps them and what doesn’t help them. And if they’re talkers, and they like processing things then don’t be afraid to talk about it," said Michael Levas with Children's Wisconsin. "Guns are a reality. Guns are out there. Gun violence is happening, and it's likely that if you as a parent think that they don’t know about it, they do."

If gun violence is a topic that makes your child anxious, there are resources through Children's Wisconsin that can help.



