Police are investigating an incident where an unknown male pulled up next to a Milwaukee Fire engine, pointed a gun at two firefighters, then drove away near N. 50th Street and W. Fiebrantz Avenue.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m.

Police seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.