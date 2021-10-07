Expand / Collapse search

Gun, drugs seized in Racine traffic stop; 2 persons arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Gun, ammunition, drugs seized during traffic stop on I-94 on Oct. 6, 2021

RACINE, Wis. - A traffic stop for a vehicle displaying unauthorized registration on I-94 in Racine County led to the arrest of two persons as well as the seizure of a gun, ammunition, and drugs on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and numerous indicators of impairment in both people inside, officials said.

A post on the Racine County Sheriff's Office Facebook page identifies the driver of the vehicle as 45-year-old Sarah Longseth of Milwaukee – and the passenger was identified as 33-year-old Shamar Hegwood of Milwaukee. 

During the investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies seized the following: 

  • Handgun with a makeshift telescoping stock
  • 104 rounds of hollow point 9mm ammunition in multiple magazines
  • 50 pills of MDMA with a total weight of 16 grams
  • 32.1 grams of marijuana

Officials said Longseth was taken into custody and is being held at the Racine County Jail on a $23,100 bond for the following charges:

  • Possession of a short-barreled rifle
  • Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
  • Possession of THC
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • OWI (1st offense)
Sarah Longseth

Sarah Longseth

Hegwood was also taken into custody and is being held at the Racine County Jail on a $33,300 bond for the following charges:

  • Possession of a short-barreled rifle
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of firearm by a felon
  • Possession of THC (repeat drug offender)
  • Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
  • Resisting and obstructing an officer

Shamar Hegwood

