Gun, drugs seized in Racine traffic stop; 2 persons arrested

A traffic stop for a vehicle displaying unauthorized registration on I-94 in Racine County led to the arrest of two persons as well as the seizure of a gun, ammunition, and drugs on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and numerous indicators of impairment in both people inside, officials said.

A post on the Racine County Sheriff's Office Facebook page identifies the driver of the vehicle as 45-year-old Sarah Longseth of Milwaukee – and the passenger was identified as 33-year-old Shamar Hegwood of Milwaukee.

During the investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies seized the following:

Handgun with a makeshift telescoping stock

104 rounds of hollow point 9mm ammunition in multiple magazines

50 pills of MDMA with a total weight of 16 grams

32.1 grams of marijuana

Officials said Longseth was taken into custody and is being held at the Racine County Jail on a $23,100 bond for the following charges:

Possession of a short-barreled rifle

Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute

Possession of THC

Carrying a concealed weapon

OWI (1st offense)

Sarah Longseth

Hegwood was also taken into custody and is being held at the Racine County Jail on a $33,300 bond for the following charges:

Possession of a short-barreled rifle

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of firearm by a felon

Possession of THC (repeat drug offender)

Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute

Resisting and obstructing an officer

Shamar Hegwood