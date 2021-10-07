Gun, drugs seized in Racine traffic stop; 2 persons arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A traffic stop for a vehicle displaying unauthorized registration on I-94 in Racine County led to the arrest of two persons as well as the seizure of a gun, ammunition, and drugs on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
When the deputy approached the vehicle, he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and numerous indicators of impairment in both people inside, officials said.
A post on the Racine County Sheriff's Office Facebook page identifies the driver of the vehicle as 45-year-old Sarah Longseth of Milwaukee – and the passenger was identified as 33-year-old Shamar Hegwood of Milwaukee.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
During the investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies seized the following:
- Handgun with a makeshift telescoping stock
- 104 rounds of hollow point 9mm ammunition in multiple magazines
- 50 pills of MDMA with a total weight of 16 grams
- 32.1 grams of marijuana
Officials said Longseth was taken into custody and is being held at the Racine County Jail on a $23,100 bond for the following charges:
- Possession of a short-barreled rifle
- Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
- Possession of THC
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- OWI (1st offense)
Sarah Longseth
Hegwood was also taken into custody and is being held at the Racine County Jail on a $33,300 bond for the following charges:
- Possession of a short-barreled rifle
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of firearm by a felon
- Possession of THC (repeat drug offender)
- Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
- Resisting and obstructing an officer
Shamar Hegwood
Advertisement