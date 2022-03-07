Guinness World Record siblings celebrated in Greenfield

Getting older is something to look forward to when it lands you an award.

With 100 years of stories, Gerry Bulger cannot believe her age is what landed her a Guinness World Record.

"I can't wait to see it. I saw last year's issue and I realized I’m going to be in the next coming issue," Bulger said.

It is not just Gerry. The record is for highest combined age for four siblings. For this baseball lover, that is a grand slam.

"I always know when the Brewers are playing because she always tells us the Brewers are playing that day. I’ve learned so much about Gerry and through Gerry her beautiful spirit and her way of making people feel great just being around her," said Teresa Gatto, Clement Manor Chief Operating Officer.

Gerry's daughter grew up watching the sibling camaraderie.

"When they get together it's always a really good time. There's a lot of humor and it's always a party atmosphere," said Ginny Bulger Cowan, Gerry's daughter.

With each one 93, 95, 97, and 100, Gerry said good food and friendship keeps them going.

"We all ended up very healthy," Bulger said.

"Anybody can be a world record holder with the right circumstances and the right luck. Think about your own slice of life that could be record worthy," Bulger Cowan said.