Groundhog Gordy sees shadow; 6 more weeks of winter for Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:14AM
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Zoo’s resident groundhog, Gordy, took part in the Groundhog Day ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 2. During the ceremony, he saw his shadow – meaning six more weeks of winter for Milwaukee. 

According to tradition, if it’s a sunny day and Gordy sees his shadow, he’ll return to his burrow for six more weeks of winter, but if he does not see a shadow … expect an early spring!

Gordy was born in Indiana, and hand-raised. He’ll turn 5 years old on April 6. Keepers comment Gordy has a "goofy and friendly personality," traits the animal staff hoped for when he was acquired by the Zoo.