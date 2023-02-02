Groundhog Gordy sees shadow; 6 more weeks of winter for Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Zoo’s resident groundhog, Gordy, took part in the Groundhog Day ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 2. During the ceremony, he saw his shadow – meaning six more weeks of winter for Milwaukee.

According to tradition, if it’s a sunny day and Gordy sees his shadow, he’ll return to his burrow for six more weeks of winter, but if he does not see a shadow … expect an early spring!

Gordy was born in Indiana, and hand-raised. He’ll turn 5 years old on April 6. Keepers comment Gordy has a "goofy and friendly personality," traits the animal staff hoped for when he was acquired by the Zoo.