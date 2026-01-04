Greenfield woman missing; last seen near Columbia St. Mary's Hospital
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield police are asking for help to locate 52-year-old Christine Duffy, who was last seen on Friday afternoon, Jan. 2.
Officials say Duffy left her group home in Greenfield around 1:15 p.m. on Friday. She is on several medications, which she left behind, police say.
Duffy was last seen leaving Columbia St. Mary's Hospital on N. Lake Drive in Milwaukee around noon on Saturday.
Duffy is described as a female, white, about 5'1" tall, weighing 132 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white fleece jacket, pink T-shirt, gray and white pants, white shoes, and possibly a white hat.
If you can help locate Duffy, you are urged to call the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Greenfield Police Department.