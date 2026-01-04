Greenfield woman missing; last seen near Columbia St. Mary's Hospital

article

The Brief Greenfield police are searching for 52-year-old Christine Duffy, who went missing from her group home on Friday afternoon. Police say Duffy was most recently spotted leaving Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital on N. Lake Drive around noon on Saturday. Duffy is without her required medications; anyone with information should call Greenfield Police.



Greenfield police are asking for help to locate 52-year-old Christine Duffy, who was last seen on Friday afternoon, Jan. 2.

Search for missing woman

What we know:

Officials say Duffy left her group home in Greenfield around 1:15 p.m. on Friday. She is on several medications, which she left behind, police say.

Duffy was last seen leaving Columbia St. Mary's Hospital on N. Lake Drive in Milwaukee around noon on Saturday.

Duffy is described as a female, white, about 5'1" tall, weighing 132 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white fleece jacket, pink T-shirt, gray and white pants, white shoes, and possibly a white hat.

Call with information

What you can do:

If you can help locate Duffy, you are urged to call the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.