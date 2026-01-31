Greenfield fatal stabbing, woman charged with reckless homicide
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A woman is accused of fatally stabbing a man during what Greenfield police described as a "domestic disturbance" on Wednesday morning, Jan. 28.
In court
The details:
Milwaukee County prosecutors charged 29-year-old Britney Morris with second-degree reckless homicide. She made her initial court appearance on Saturday, and her cash bond was set at $75,000.
What they're saying:
The court commissioner referenced the stabbing victim, previously identified as 32-year-old Equanis Salinas, during Morris' appearance.
Prosecutors said Morris admitted to stabbing the man, though her defense attorney said it was in self-defense.
"This woman that sits before you, Britney Morris, is a woman who had been battered and abused for years, and this is not a woman who wanted the deceased to pass," Defense Attorney Nicole Muller said. "She tried to get her belongings, so she can take away her 4-year-old daughter away from a situation."
Fatal stabbing
The backstory:
Police said they were called for a "domestic disturbance" just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 28. When they got to the scene on Heritage Drive, near 55th and Edgerton, they found a stabbing victim unresponsive on the floor of an apartment.
The stabbing victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Equanis Salinas.
A woman, since identified as Morris, was arrested at the apartment.
