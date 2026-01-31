article

The Brief A woman is charged with reckless homicide for a stabbing in Greenfield. It happened at an apartment on Heritage Drive, near 55th and Edgerton. Prosecutors said the woman admitted to the stabbing, though her defense attorney said it was in self-defense.



A woman is accused of fatally stabbing a man during what Greenfield police described as a "domestic disturbance" on Wednesday morning, Jan. 28.

In court

The details:

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged 29-year-old Britney Morris with second-degree reckless homicide. She made her initial court appearance on Saturday, and her cash bond was set at $75,000.

What they're saying:

The court commissioner referenced the stabbing victim, previously identified as 32-year-old Equanis Salinas, during Morris' appearance.

Prosecutors said Morris admitted to stabbing the man, though her defense attorney said it was in self-defense.

"This woman that sits before you, Britney Morris, is a woman who had been battered and abused for years, and this is not a woman who wanted the deceased to pass," Defense Attorney Nicole Muller said. "She tried to get her belongings, so she can take away her 4-year-old daughter away from a situation."

Fatal stabbing

The backstory:

Police said they were called for a "domestic disturbance" just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 28. When they got to the scene on Heritage Drive, near 55th and Edgerton, they found a stabbing victim unresponsive on the floor of an apartment.

The stabbing victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Equanis Salinas.

A woman, since identified as Morris, was arrested at the apartment.