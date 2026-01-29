article

The Brief Greenfield police arrested a woman and are investigating a homicide. A man was found stabbed inside an apartment near 55th and Edgerton. Police said the stabbing was an isolated domestic incident.



Greenfield police arrested a woman and are investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed inside an apartment early Wednesday morning, Jan. 28.

Heritage Drive

What they're saying:

Police said they were called for a "domestic disturbance" just after 3 a.m. When they got to the scene on Heritage Drive, near 55th and Edgerton, they found a stabbing victim unresponsive on the floor of an apartment.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police arrested a 29-year-old woman at the apartment.

Police said the stabbing was an isolated domestic incident, and there is no threat to the public. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review the case.

Domestic violence resources

What you can do:

The Greenfield Police Department released the following:

If you or anyone you know may be the victim of domestic violence, we urge you to reach out for help and find

safety. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger. If you are in need of information or resources, please contact

the Sojourner Family Peace Center:

Confidential, free risk assessments, information and referral services available.

24-HOUR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE (All calls are confidential)

CALL: (414) 933-2722

TEXT: (414) 877-8100

Sojourner has been designated the 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline for the City of Milwaukee and outlying

communities since 1986.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a correction.