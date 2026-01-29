Greenfield homicide investigation; man stabbed, woman arrested
MILWAUKEE - Greenfield police arrested a woman and are investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed inside an apartment early Wednesday morning, Jan. 28.
Heritage Drive
What they're saying:
Police said they were called for a "domestic disturbance" just after 3 a.m. When they got to the scene on Heritage Drive, near 55th and Edgerton, they found a stabbing victim unresponsive on the floor of an apartment.
The victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police arrested a 29-year-old woman at the apartment.
Police said the stabbing was an isolated domestic incident, and there is no threat to the public. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review the case.
Domestic violence resources
What you can do:
The Greenfield Police Department released the following:
If you or anyone you know may be the victim of domestic violence, we urge you to reach out for help and find
safety. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger. If you are in need of information or resources, please contact
the Sojourner Family Peace Center:
Confidential, free risk assessments, information and referral services available.
24-HOUR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE (All calls are confidential)
CALL: (414) 933-2722
TEXT: (414) 877-8100
Sojourner has been designated the 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline for the City of Milwaukee and outlying
communities since 1986.
