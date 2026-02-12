Greenfield shooting; man accused of firing at soda delivery driver

article

The Brief Anthony Martinez was arrested for firing multiple shots at a Coca-Cola delivery driver at a Greenfield gas station on Feb. 5. Martinez allegedly shot at the truck and pointed his gun at a witness who tried to help him after a collision. Police seized a 9mm handgun and 13 shell casings from the scene.



A 46-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of firing multiple gunshots at a soda delivery driver in Greenfield on Thursday, Feb. 5. The accused is Anthony Martinez – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Endanger safety by use of dangerous weapon (discharge firearm into vehicle or building)

Endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon (pointing)

Carrying a concealed weapon

Shots fired at delivery driver

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Greenfield police responded on Thursday, Feb. 5, to a report of a shooting at a Coca-Cola delivery truck at a gas station at 60th and Cold Spring.

When officers got to the scene, they immediately took the defendant into custody. He had been identified by multiple witnesses as the shooting suspect.

Witness statements

What they're saying:

Officers spoke with the delivery truck driver, who initially called 911. The driver told police he had been at a delivery location on Howard Avenue and noticed the defendant at that location. However, there were "no meaningful interactions" between the two at that location.

On the way to the gas station on S. 60th Street, the delivery driver told police he saw the defendant's SUV speed past him, travel against opposing traffic, eventually returning to the normal driving lanes. The driver said the two made eye contact as the delivery driver pulled into the gas station. At that point, the delivery driver said the "defendant's SUV sped around him and parked right next to the tractor. (The delivery driver) then observed the defendant pull out his backpack, and retrieve a black handgun, which had been concealed," the complaint says. The delivery driver tried to leave the area by maneuvering his truck around the defendant's SUV. The complaint says after "striking the defendant's vehicle in an attempt to flee, he heard the defendant fire multiple shots at him." The delivery driver sped away from the scene and called police.

Another witness at the gas station told police she approached the defendant just after the crash between the truck and SUV, to see if the defendant was hurt. In response, the "defendant pointed a handgun at her, saying 'Get back in your (expletive) car before I shoot you!'" the complaint says.

Captured on video

Dig deeper:

Video surveillance was recovered from multiple sources and supported the accounts of the delivery driver and witness, the complaint says.

The complaint says two minutes after the shooting, the defendant was seen on video "crouching down and picking up objects from the ground, consistent with picking up fired shell casings." The defendant was arrested three minutes after the shooting.

During the arrest, officers learned the defendant was "in possession of a backpack which contained a black Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun. The gun was found with a 16-round capacity," the complaint says. Thirteen spent shell casings were also recovered.

The complaint says people familiar with the defendant stated he is a recovering opiate addict, and may have mental health issues.

Court appearance

What's next:

Martinez made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Feb. 11. Cash bond was set at $25,000.

Martinez is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 18.