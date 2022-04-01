Expand / Collapse search

Greenfield police pursuit; dash camera video released

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Greenfield police pursuit

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield police shared dash camera video of a high-speed pursuit of an SUV that happened early Thursday, March 31. 

Officials say officers responded to a group of kids at an apartment complex near 49th and Cold Spring – possibly stealing cars. 

When police officer, a chase began – starting in Greenfield and making its way through West Allis and Brookfield.

Police eventually stopped the SUV near 92nd and Bluemound – using stop sticks. 

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody – with help from a West Allis K-9. Police are searching for other suspects in this case.

