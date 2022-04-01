Greenfield police pursuit; dash camera video released

Greenfield police pursuit
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield police shared dash camera video of a high-speed pursuit of an SUV that happened early Thursday, March 31.
Officials say officers responded to a group of kids at an apartment complex near 49th and Cold Spring – possibly stealing cars.
When police officer, a chase began – starting in Greenfield and making its way through West Allis and Brookfield.
Police eventually stopped the SUV near 92nd and Bluemound – using stop sticks.
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody – with help from a West Allis K-9. Police are searching for other suspects in this case.
