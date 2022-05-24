Greenfield police pursuit; 1 in custody

article

One person was taken into custody Tuesday morning, May 24 following a pursuit that began in Greenfield and ended in Milwaukee. Police are currently searching for multiple other people that fled the vehicle on foot.

The incident began around 1:45 a.m. near 35th and St. Francis in Greenfield after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that ran a red light.

The pursuit ended near 29th and Grant – where police say four to five occupants fled the vehicle. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

The incident is under investigation.