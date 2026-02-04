Greenfield police chief charged with new crimes; what we know

article

The Brief Prosecutors charged Greenfield's police chief with new crimes Wednesday. Jay Johnson was already charged with felony misconduct in office. He was placed on paid leave related to an internal investigation.



Greenfield’s police chief, already charged with felony misconduct in office, caught new charges in the case Wednesday.

In court:

Prosecutors charged 58-year-old Jay Johnson with two new felony charges of destroying data (as a party to a crime) and felony bail jumping, as well as misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer.

According to prosecutors, Johnson attempted to influence the Greenfield Police Department’s investigation into him through his fiancée, Pamela Mischo. Prosecutors said Mischo filed a complaint with the city of Greenfield's human resources department, related to the investigation, at Johnson’s direction. Mischo has not been charged with a crime.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors alleged that Johnson – or some other actor – intentionally and remotely wiped his cellphone that was confiscated from him at his initial appearance on Nov. 10.

Prosecutors are also seeking a no contact order between Johnson and Mischo, out of concern for if the case were to go to trial. Johnson’s attorney, Jacob Manian, disputed the circumstances and Johnson’s involvement in Mischo filing a complaint with the city, and argued a no contact order would violate Johnson’s due process rights.

The backstory:

Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave this past spring related to an internal investigation into workplace concerns. This past fall, prosecutors charged Johnson with felony misconduct in office and later added another felony charge of destroying data.

This all relates to allegations that Johnson used and directed department staff to install a department-owned-and-managed surveillance system – usually used in criminal investigations – at his home in Wind Lake. Prosecutors also said Johnson deleted data from his city-issued cellphone at around the time he met with city officials who offered him an off-ramp to retire, as a part of the investigation into his use of department equipment.