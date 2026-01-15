The Brief Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson is already charged with misconduct in office. Prosecutors said they are reviewing additional case evidence and whether to charge Johnson with additional crimes. Johnson has been on paid leave for months. He has also pleaded not guilty.



Greenfield's police chief, already on paid leave and charged with misconduct in office, could be facing additional criminal charges.

Evidence under review

What they're saying:

Jay Johnson appeared in court for a hearing on Thursday. At that hearing, Milwaukee County prosecutors said they are reviewing additional case evidence and whether to charge Johnson with additional crimes.

"Since the initial appearance, the defendant may have engaged in additional criminal conduct that's being investigated," said Nick Heitman, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney. "I am going to ask the court for a bail review date in two weeks, and at that point I believe the state will have probably filed additional criminal charges."

What's next:

Johnson has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court next month. It's unclear what the potential criminal charges would be related to.

Related article

Criminal investigation

The backstory:

Prosecutors accuse Johnson of using a police department surveillance camera for personal use and wiping a department-issued phone. He's now been on paid leave for several months.

Johnson has worked for the Greenfield Police Department since 1992. FOX6 News previously reported on public records that show a lengthy disciplinary history – including allegations of dishonesty and inappropriate sexual comments. Those records also show that in 2015, a memo stated Johnson "can’t be allowed to supervise."

In 2017, Johnson signed a settlement and retirement agreement that banned him from the police department building. Records said Johnson was able to return to the department after then-Chief Brad Wentlandt retired. Wentlandt’s retirement lifted the ban that had kept Johnson out of the building.

Despite that history, Johnson was appointed police chief in 2019.