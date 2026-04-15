Greenfield police chase of theft suspects; dashcam shows crash

The Brief Greenfield police pursued a carjacked vehicle linked to retail thefts on Wednesday morning, reaching speeds of 93 mph before it crashed at 27th and Loomis. A 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both with multiple warrants, were taken into custody. The driver faces charges of fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, and driving a stolen vehicle, referred to the District Attorney's Office.



Greenfield police were involved in a police chase that ended in a crash near 27th and Loomis on Wednesday morning, April 15. It was all captured by dash camera video.

Police chase retail theft suspect

What we know:

A news release from the Greenfield Police Department says around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted through an Automated License Plate Reader camera system to a vehicle wanted for multiple retail thefts. The suspect in the retail thefts was known for using multiple vehicles and plates in the commission of those crimes.

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An officer located the vehicle in the area of Loomis and Howard, and that vehicle fled from the officer when a traffic stop was attempted. The pursuit traveled eastbound on Loomis Road and reached speeds up to 93 miles per hour.

Chase ends in crash

Dig deeper:

The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed over a median in the area of 27th and Loomis.

The driver, a 36-year-old Greenfield man, and passenger, a 33-year-old West Allis woman, were taken into custody without incident. Both had multiple warrants out for their arrest – and the driver was on extended supervision.

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The investigation revealed the vehicle involved in the chase had recently been taken in a carjacking in Milwaukee.

The driver was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained from the crash and the passenger was not injured.

What's next:

Criminal charges against the driver for Flee/Elude, Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.