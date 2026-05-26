The Brief Greenfield police arrested a man after a high-speed chase on Tuesday. The chase ended when the suspect crashed near 20th and Clayton Crest. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



Greenfield police arrested a man after a high-speed chase involving a stolen car on Tuesday morning, May 26.

What we know:

An automated license plate reader camera system notified police about the stolen car shortly after 10 a.m. An officer spotted it near 27th and Layton, and the driver pulled over on a side street.

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Police released dashboard camera video that shows the officer instructing the driver to get out of the car, but the suspect took off instead. It led to a chase through the area that reached speeds of nearly 90 mph.

The suspect crashed into a parked car, leading to a chain-reaction crash involving other parked cars, near 20th and Clayton Crest. The suspect got out of the car and was arrested without further incident.

Police identified the suspect as a 41-year-old Milwaukee man and said he was taken to a hospital with a possible injury. No one else was injured.

What we don't know:

Police did not say where or when the car was stolen.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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