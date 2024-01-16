Greenfield police chase, crash; 2 vehicles stolen

A chase with Greenfield police ended in a crash on Jan. 3.

The fleeing vehicle was reported stolen, but this case involved not just one stolen vehicle, but two.

The man, identified by Greenfield police as Anthony Watson, lead police on the chase.

But according to a police report, that was not the first car he stole.

Police say Watson was caught on surveillance video running into the Rosen Kia dealership lot around 1:30 a.m. that night, driving a car stolen out of Madison.

He abandoned that car and stole a different car, ramming it through barricades, later leading police on a chase.

The miles-long chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before Watson crashed in the front lawn of a house near 32nd and Lincoln after swerving onto the sidewalk to avoid stop sticks.

Police say Watson then ran from the car, leaving behind court documents from Dane County and a resume.

Watson was later arrested and is facing multiple felony charges, including driving a vehicle without consent and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.