Greenfield PD: Water main breaks slow traffic near 76th and Layton

Greenfield police urge drivers to avoid the area of 74th and Layton Avenue on Friday afternoon, April 16.

In a Facebook post, they say "what started as a fire hydrant annihilation quickly turned into two water main breaks."

76th and Layton Avenue is a very busy intersection -- and the water main breaks are impacting traffic in the area.

Officials say it may be a while before repairs are complete.