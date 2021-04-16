Greenfield PD: Water main breaks slow traffic near 76th and Layton
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield police urge drivers to avoid the area of 74th and Layton Avenue on Friday afternoon, April 16.
In a Facebook post, they say "what started as a fire hydrant annihilation quickly turned into two water main breaks."
76th and Layton Avenue is a very busy intersection -- and the water main breaks are impacting traffic in the area.
Water main breaks at 74th and Layton, Greenfield
Officials say it may be a while before repairs are complete.
