Expand / Collapse search

Greenfield PD: Water main breaks slow traffic near 76th and Layton

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Greenfield
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Water main breaks at 74th and Layton, Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield police urge drivers to avoid the area of 74th and Layton Avenue on Friday afternoon, April 16.

In a Facebook post, they say "what started as a fire hydrant annihilation quickly turned into two water main breaks."

76th and Layton Avenue is a very busy intersection -- and the water main breaks are impacting traffic in the area. 

Water main breaks at 74th and Layton, Greenfield

Water main breaks at 74th and Layton, Greenfield

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Officials say it may be a while before repairs are complete.

MHD will not revise public health order, despite higher COVID cases
slideshow

MHD will not revise public health order, despite higher COVID cases

The Milwaukee Health Department opted NOT to revise the current public health order on Friday, April 16 despite the fact that the city's rate of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.

Multiple agencies investigate bomb threat at Waukesha West HS
slideshow

Multiple agencies investigate bomb threat at Waukesha West HS

Officials are investigating an anonymous bomb threat made to the principal at Waukesha West High School around 10 a.m. Friday, the school district announced.

MPS: 837 opting for in-person learning ‘not on the list’ for class

The teachers union has been calling for a board meeting to get an update on the Milwaukee Public School District's reopening plans, a meeting that was held Thursday night.