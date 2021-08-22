Greenfield officer critical, Milwaukee man dead after traffic stop

A Greenfield police officer was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and a Milwaukee man is dead following a traffic stop near Layton Boulevard and Becher Street early Sunday morning, Aug. 22.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Greenfield police attempted a traffic stop near 35th and Oklahoma.

After initially stopping, the driver fled and crashed near Layton Boulevard and Becher. Police said that's when the driver, 31, exited the vehicle and began shooting at officers. The Greenfield officer, 36, was hit multiple times. He has three years of experience on the force.

Two other Greenfield officers, a 32-year-old with 1.5 years of experience and a 22-year-old with 3 years of experience, returned fire, striking the Milwaukee man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The chaotic scene was caught on camera by Kennith Petty and Celina Cardenas. They were inside their home, witnessing it through their window.

"They just shot this cop, man. It was like, a warzone. They just shot up everything right in front of my house," said a neighbor. "Me and the kids had to duck for cover. It was bullets flying everywhere."

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the shooting. led by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Neighbors say the area is ‘getting crazy’

People who live in the area of Rogers Street and Layton Boulevard woke up to find their neighborhood at the center of the investigation. Several people said incidents like this are becoming more frequent.

"When you’re sleeping, you can hear shotguns," said Penelope Solis. "You can hear police chasing cars. It’s getting worse."

Solis said the rise in crime in the neighborhood makes her worry about her son.

"I have a 14-year-old, and I don’t even let him walk the neighborhood," said Solis.

Solis grew up in Milwaukee and said she remembers the days when she wasn't afraid something bad would happen when she walked out the door.

"We were all together," said Solis. "The police would be safe, patrolling your neighborhood. You could walk outside with your dog or your parents, but now, you need to be scared where you are. Last time, I was throwing some wood, and there were, through the alley, five gunshots. If I don’t throw myself down, they could kill me too. It’s getting crazy. The neighborhood is getting crazy."

Neighbor Kathy Beechtree had the same reaction to the police tape in the area.

"It’s, it’s crazy," said Beechtree. "Well, my niece stopped over and she was like, ‘Did you hear what happened" and I was like, 'No.' Then we come out here, and it’s all blocked off and I’m like, 'Oh my God!' I just hope everybody’s OK."

