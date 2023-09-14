Greenfield man survives cardiac arrest, thanks first responders

A Greenfield man almost died earlier this year from cardiac arrest; now, he's thanking the men who saved him.

Nick Bourantas said he will never take another day for granted.

"If you've ever had a first responder come to your house for anything, they're there to help you," said Bourantas. "A little thank you goes a long way."

Back in May, he called his sister, saying he was not feeling well. When she found him lying on the floor of his home, she called 911.

"They came, took me out of my house," Bourantas said. "The second I walked out of the house, I went into cardiac arrest."

For 36 hours, Bourantas was on life support.

On Wednesday, He went to the Greenfield Fire Department to thank the men who saved his life.

"Thank you, God Bless," said Bourantas. "The whole thing was a miracle. They brought me back to life."

"I said I've got to go and thank these wonderful guys here that saved my life. It's just something I had to do."

For the first responders, they said this is why they do what they do.

"It's just overwhelming the amount of joy you get seeing somebody come back from death, basically," said Greenfield Assistant Fire Chief Dan Weber.

I was glad that everything worked out, and he was able to come meet us," said Ryan Berg, a paramedic. "It's a good feeling."

For Bourantas, he's just happy to be here.

"They are awesome people; they do wonderful things, and I'm glad I'm here to say thank you," said Bourantas.

The rest of Bourantas' family wants to meet the men who saved their loved one's life. They plan to meet up at the fire station in the near future.