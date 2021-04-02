Expand / Collapse search

Greenfield HS pauses varsity football 'out of an abundance of caution'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Wis. - The Greenfield varsity football team is pausing activities through Monday, April 5. This after officials say a number of players were identified as close contacts to multiple positive cases from the Cudahy varsity football team last Friday, March 26.

Officials said in a news release that this pause is being done "out of an abundance of caution."

As a result, the Greenfield Hawks will not be able to play the originally scheduled game at West Allis Athletic Complex against West Allis Hale on Friday, April 2.

The team will resume activities on Tuesday, April 6.

