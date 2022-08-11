Greenfield hit-and-run, Trevor Le-Morrison home 3 months later

Trevor Le-Morrison, 17, of Greenfield, injured in a hit-and-run in May, went home Thursday, Aug. 11 after almost three months in the hospital. The soccer captain will be at Greenfield High School to start his senior year with his classmates.

Le-Morrison returned home Thursday for the first time in 81 days.

"I went through a lot," said Le-Morrison. "A guy hit with me a car."

It was May 21 when a hit-and-run driver sent Le-Morrison to the hospital with serious injuries.

"I don’t have words to explain how I feel," said Oanh Le, Trevor's mom. "I still have goosebumps knowing that he’s in the house right now, being able to just walk in and see his face."

Le-Morrison's mom said she didn't think he'd be home this quickly. The varsity soccer captain had to re-learn how to walk and how to kick.

"It’s been a long road, actually," said Le. "Very nerve-wracking, anxious."

When asked what she learned about her son through his recovery, Le said, "He's a fighter."

Le-Morrison will return as captain of the soccer team for his senior year, but he'll stay off the field to give his brain more time to heal.

"Ask Coach to see if he’ll let me try out!" said Le-Morrison.

"He still has a lot to do brain injury-wise, physically and mentally," said Le.

Trevor and his mom said the recovery journey has been made a little easier knowing how many people support them.

"There’s some good people out there: genuine, humble, supportive," said Le.

"I feel good, like I’m loved by a lot of people," said Le-Morrison.

On Thursday, as friends taught him how to use the "BeReal" app, Le-Morrison had a message of his own to share.

"Look both ways before you cross the street," said Le-Morrison.

That, and give every day you spend at home a purpose.

"Just push through, and just know that God always has something planned for you because if He really wanted to, He could have taken you that night no matter the situation, so He left you here for a reason, and He has a plan," said Le-Morrison.

Trevor Le-Morrison; Walter Grebe

Walter Grebe, 34, is charged with one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm related to the crash that injured Le-Morrison. Online court records indicate Grebe plans to plead guilty in October.