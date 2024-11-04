Greenfield High School threat; classes virtual on Tuesday, Nov. 5

article

Greenfield High School officials noted that classes on Tuesday, Nov. 5 will be virtual after a threat was found on a restroom wall.

Officials say thanks to quick reporting by Greenfield students and prompt communication by teachers and staff, they identified a current student as a person of interest in this case.

A letter to students and families said, "Students who are found to be engaging in this type of behavior are subject to significant school and police consequences."

The letter finishes by saying, "We are thankful for the support and collaboration of the Greenfield Police Department in ensuring the safety of our school and all of the students and staff who are a part of our learning community."