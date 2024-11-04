Expand / Collapse search

Greenfield High School threat; classes virtual on Tuesday, Nov. 5

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 4, 2024 5:47pm CST
Greenfield
Greenfield High School

The Brief

    • Greenfield High School officials say classes on Tuesday, Nov. 5 will be virtual after a threat was found on a restroom wall.
    • A current student has been identified as a "person of interest" in this case.
    • School officials say, "Students who are found to be engaging in this type of behavior are subject to significant school and police consequences."

MILWAUKEE - Greenfield High School officials noted that classes on Tuesday, Nov. 5 will be virtual after a threat was found on a restroom wall.

Officials say thanks to quick reporting by Greenfield students and prompt communication by teachers and staff, they identified a current student as a person of interest in this case. 

A letter to students and families said, "Students who are found to be engaging in this type of behavior are subject to significant school and police consequences." 

The letter finishes by saying, "We are thankful for the support and collaboration of the Greenfield Police Department in ensuring the safety of our school and all of the students and staff who are a part of our learning community."

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the School District of Greenfield.