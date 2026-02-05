Greenfield gas station shooting; several rounds fired at truck driver

article

The Brief Greenfield police arrested a Milwaukee man following a shots-fired incident at a Speedway gas station. Police say more than a dozen rounds were fired at a semi-truck driver in the parking lot. No one was struck by gunfire, and police do not know of any prior altercation that led to the shooting.



Greenfield police arrested a Milwaukee man following a shots-fired incident at a Speedway gas station on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Shots fired

What we know:

According to the Greenfield Police Department, just after noon, police responded to the Speedway gas station at 60th and Cold Spring for a report of shots fired.

Investigating officers learned that a driver got out of his vehicle, pulled out a handgun, and fired more than a dozen rounds at the driver of a semi-truck who was in the parking lot.

Related article

Police say that right now, they are not aware of any altercation that led up to the shooting. No one was struck by gunfire.

Officers arrested a 46-year-old Milwaukee man at the scene, who surrendered to police peacefully. A handgun was recovered from his vehicle.

This case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review and potential criminal charges.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information or witnessed this event, please call the Greenfield Police Department.