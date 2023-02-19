Greenfield garage fire near 48th and Armour

Greenfield firefighters responded to a garage fire near 48th and Armour on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 19.

FOX6 News received video from a viewer showing heavy flames in an alley.

Once firefighters got the flames under control, viewer photos show the garage was seemingly destroyed, along with at least one car that was parked in or outside of the structure.

FOX6 News has reached out to Greenfield firefighters and police for information on any injuries and what may have sparked the fire.

The viewer shared that "Greenfield Fire did a great job," and the fire was used as a teaching opportunity for some trainees that were on scene after it was brought under control.