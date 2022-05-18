Greenfield domestic violence homicide, husband arrested

A Greenfield woman, 50, was found dead in a home on West Maple Leaf Circle, and she was the victim of a domestic violence homicide, according to police. Her husband was arrested.

Police responded to the home for a welfare check Wednesday, May 18 after getting a call from a relative of the victim regarding information they'd received indicating the victim was dead.

The victim's husband was arrested in Franklin after a brief standoff.

Police said if you or anyone you know may be the victim of domestic violence, we urge you to reach out for help and find safety. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger. If you are in need of information or resources, please contact the Sojourner Family Peace Center:

