Greenfield police chase, crash; 4 taken to hospital, driver arrested

Four people were taken to the hospital following a police chase and crash in Greenfield on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to the police, shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers were involved in a pursuit following a traffic stop for a speeding violation.

The fleeing SUV crashed into a utility pole in the area of South 43rd Street and Loomis Road, police say.

All four occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

A firearm was located inside the vehicle.

Greenfield crash, 43rd and Loomis

The 22-year-old driver is in police custody and charges against him will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The case remains under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department.

We Energies responded to the scene. At this time, there are no reported power outages in the area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

43rd Street between West Loomis Road and West Coldspring Road is currently closed.