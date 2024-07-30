Greendale Raising Cane's restaurant opens near Southridge Mall

Raising Cane's opened on Tuesday, July 30 a new restaurant in the Village of Greendale. The new restaurant is located at 5250 S. 76th Street – near Southridge Mall.

With this opening, the popular, southern-based fast foot chain is celebrating its first restaurant in the Milwaukee area – and third in Wisconsin.

Raising Canes, Greendale

To celebrate opening day, Raising Cane’s hosted a variety of activities for the community, including:

A "Lucky 20" drawing to award 20 customers (age 13 and older) Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries are accepted from 8 to 9 a.m., with the drawing held shortly after the entry period closes. Customers must be present to win.

A commemorative hat and free Box Combo card for the first 100 customers who purchase a Box Combo (free Box Combo card valid on return visit).

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Greendale ’s Village President and Chamber of Commerce.

Performances by the award-winning Greendale High School drumline and cheer team.

A check presentation to Milwaukee Hunger Task Force and the Greendale Entertainment Association.

Raising Cane's, Greendale

The franchise plans to open a restaurant in Brookfield this September.