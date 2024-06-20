Greendale fatal crash; vehicle strikes electrical box, car in parking lot

article

Greendale police say a 46-year-old woman died after crashing her vehicle in the parking lot of BMO Harris Bank on S. 76th Street on Thursday morning, June 20.

Police were dispatched to the parking lot just before 9 a.m. Thursday. Officers found a vehicle struck an electrical box as well as an unoccupied parked car in the lot.

The driver of the vehicle, the 46-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Greendale Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, you are urged to contact the Greendale Police Department at 414-423-2121.