Green Bay shooting; Man sought for questioning after 2 wounded

Green Bay police are seeking to question a man in connection with a shooting in that city on Wednesday night, June 8.

Detectives are trying to track down 19-year-old Robert Robertson. Right now, there is a warrant out for Robertson's arrest through the state Department of Corrections.

Police were called to the area near Mason and Lime Kiln Road just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. One victim was found in that area -- while another was found about a block to the north from that first scene. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. One has been released. The other has more serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Investigators determined about 20 rounds were fired during this shooting incident. Police found a Glock pistol at the scene with an extended magazine containing 25 rounds of ammunition. Officers also found narcotics.

Police have also determined a total of four people, between the ages of 17 and 21, were involved. They are all from Green Bay and know each other.

Anyone with information is urged to call Green Bay police at 920-448-3208 and refer to report 22-229674. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-920-432-7867, online or through the P3 smartphone app.