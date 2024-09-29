Packers host Vikings in NFC North showdown, Jordan Love active

article

The Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field to host the division rival Minnesota Vikings at noon on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The Packers announced QB Jordan Love will start for the team. CB Jaire Alexander will not play due to a quad/groin injury.

Scoring summary

1st Quarter:

11:56 - S.Darnold pass complete. Catch made by J.Addison for 29 yards. TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on GB-K.Nixon, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, declined. W.Reichard extra point is good. Vikings take lead 7-0.

1:41 - S.Darnold pass complete. Catch made by J.Oliver for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN. W.Reichard extra point is good. Vikings extend lead 14-0.

2nd Quarter:

11:54 - J.Addison rushed right end for 8 yards. TOUCHDOWN. W.Reichard extra point is good. Vikings extend lead to 21-0.

5:36 - S.Darnold pass complete. Catch made by J.Jefferson for 14 yards. TOUCHDOWN. W.Reichard extra point is good. Vikings extend lead 28-0.

0:20 - J.Love pass complete. Catch made by J.Reed for 15 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.Narveson extra point is good. Packers cut Vikings' lead to 28-7.

The Packers are 2-1 to start the season with wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, both with Malik Willis at quarterback in place of the injured Jordan Love. The Vikings are off to a perfect 3-0 start, having defeated the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Related article

The all-time series began in 1961, and the Packers rattled off six straight wins. Green Bay holds a 66-58-3 edge over Minnesota all time, including playoff games. The Packers' 65 regular-season wins over the Vikings are the most of any team against Minnesota (the Bears are second with 57 wins).

Since 2000, the Packers are 28-18-2 against the Vikings in regular-season games. They hold a 6-4 advantage with Matt LaFleur as head coach. Green Bay has also won two of the last three meetings at Lambeau Field and six of the last 10 overall.