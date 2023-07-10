Green Bay Packers job fair; team seeks part-time, seasonal workers

article

The Green Bay Packers are hosting a walk-in job fair in the U.S. Cellular Loft at Lambeau Field on Tuesday, July 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A news release says the organization is seeking new part-time and seasonal employees to join the Lambeau Field experience for the upcoming football season. The jobs include seasonal Packers gameday roles in guest services and security, to part-time jobs at the Packers Pro Shop.

Applicants may park in Lambeau Field Lot 3 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street. The lot can be entered off Lombardi Avenue. Applicants are asked to enter through the American Family Insurance Gate and proceed to the Atrium’s main level via the escalators, stairs or elevators. Guest services staff will be on site to direct individuals up the elevators to the third floor upper concourse level to the U.S. Cellular Loft.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions. Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, troubleshooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals seeking gameday roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

If unable to attend, those interested in any position can apply online at packers.com/employment.