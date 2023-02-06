Green Bay Coast Guard rescue; 11 people recovered from ice floe

article

Eleven people stranded on an ice floe in Green Bay were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday, Feb. 6.

A Facebook post by the Coast Guard says a team from the Coast Guard Station Sturgeon Bay responded with their airboat Monday afternoon. They worked closely with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Door County fire and police units.

All eleven people on the ice were returned to shore safely.

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan

Officials offered this message to all ice fishermen and women -- before going out, check the weather, dress for the temperature of the water, and most importantly, have a plan.