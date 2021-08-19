Expand / Collapse search

Green Alert: West Bend veteran reported missing

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
WEST BEND, Wis. - A Green Alert has been issued for a 38-year-old West Bend veteran last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Wayne Selthofner was last seen on foot on Green Tree Road in West Bend around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. He does not have a phone. Officials say Selthofner suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2020.

Selthofner is described as a male, white, 6'1" tall, weighing 175 pounds, balding with brown hair, and hazel eyes. He is missing his left eye, has a USMC tattoo on his left forearm, and a dragon tattoo on his right forearm. 

Selthofner was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt and white shorts with a blue stripe, and white Jordan shoes with red and black trim.

If you have information that could help West Bend police locate this veteran, you are urged to call 262-335-5000.

