Green Alert: West Bend man missing

A Green Alert has been issued for 30-year-old Antoni Wherry.

Antoni left his residence in West Bend around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Antoni left in a black 4-door Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a rusty bumper and an unknown license plate.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

Officials say he may be heading to his father's residence in New London.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.