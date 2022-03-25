Green Alert: Veteran Steven Thistle missing, DeForest police seek help

article

A statewide Green Alert has been issued for a 36-year-old veteran in the DeForest area. He is Steven Thistle.

The DeForest Police Department is attempting to contact Thistle to check his welfare. The last known contact anyone has had with Thistle was on Thursday, March 17.

Thistle is believed to have his white and black Australian Shepard dog with him. The vehicle Thistle is believed to be operating is a blue 2008 Toyota Scion TC 2-door hatchback with IL Plate AG45626. Thistle may be traveling to Illinois or Tennessee.

Thistle is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Thistle also has a full beard and large right shoulder tattoo. He was last seen wearing a green shirt with an American flag logo – and a red bandana on his head.

If located, you are urged to call the DeForest Police Department at 608-846-6756.