Expand / Collapse search

Green Alert: Veteran Steven Thistle missing, DeForest police seek help

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

DEFOREST, Wis. - A statewide Green Alert has been issued for a 36-year-old veteran in the DeForest area. He is Steven Thistle.

The DeForest Police Department is attempting to contact Thistle to check his welfare. The last known contact anyone has had with Thistle was on Thursday, March 17.

Thistle is believed to have his white and black Australian Shepard dog with him. The vehicle Thistle is believed to be operating is a blue 2008 Toyota Scion TC 2-door hatchback with IL Plate AG45626. Thistle may be traveling to Illinois or Tennessee. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Thistle is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Thistle also has a full beard and large right shoulder tattoo. He was last seen wearing a green shirt with an American flag logo – and a red bandana on his head. 

If located, you are urged to call the DeForest Police Department at 608-846-6756.

36th and Clarke homicide: Milwaukee man charged back in Wisconsin
article

36th and Clarke homicide: Milwaukee man charged back in Wisconsin

Simone Hughes, a Milwaukee man accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to kill his teenage daughter in a double shooting, is back in Wisconsin. Hughes has been in an Iowa jail since January.

Washington County fatal crash: 41-year-old driver killed
article

Washington County fatal crash: 41-year-old driver killed

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a single-vehicle, fatal crash that occurred on I-41 in the Town of Addison around 8 a.m. Friday.

Kenosha shooting near 43rd and Sheridan, police seek suspects
article

Kenosha shooting near 43rd and Sheridan, police seek suspects

Kenosha police are looking for suspects after a shooting near 43rd and Sheridan. Police said shots were fired at an SUV and hit a house.

Wild turkeys put Wisconsin drivers in a ‘fowl’ mood

It is a question we keep asking, but cannot seem to answer… Why does the turkey keep crossing the road? Within the last week, wild turkeys have put drivers in a "fowl" mood – slowing them down on I-94.