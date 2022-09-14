Green Alert: Missing Polk County veteran

article

A Green Alert was issued Wednesday, Sept. 14 for Michael Minteer, 58, a veteran missing from rural Polk County.

Authorities say Minteer was last seen Sept. 6 around 6 p.m at his home in Comstock.

It's believed he didn't leave his home until the next afternoon.

Family believes he may have a handgun.

He's known to suffer from mental health issues.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt; however, it is unknown if he was wearing the same clothing when the left his house the following day.

He's described as 5'9" tall, weighing 245 pounds with brownish-white hair and green eyes. He also has a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 715-485-8300.