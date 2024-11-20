Green Alert: Manitowoc man missing; vehicle found in Lake Michigan

article

The Brief A Green Alert has been issued for a Manitowoc man. Police say 43-year-old Jason Neumann is believed to have gone missing on Nov. 18. Neumann operates a 2019 Toyota 4Runner SUV which was located on Nov. 19 in Lake Michigan.



A Green Alert has been issued for 43-year-old Jason Neumann – a military veteran and City of Manitowoc resident.

Neumann is believed to have gone missing on Nov. 18. He operates a 2019 Toyota 4Runner SUV which was located by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 19 in Lake Michigan near the Village of Cleveland.

The vehicle was in drive and in shallow water. Neumann's residence was checked, and he was not at home.

Neumann is described as male, white, 5'8" tall, 220 pounds with blondish hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Manitowoc City Police Department at 920-686-6500.