Green Alert canceled, Monona man safe

article

UPDATE: A Green Alert issued for missing 31-year-old veteran Zachary David Bigelow has been canceled. He has returned home and is safe, police said.

The original missing person notice, as originally reported, is available below.

The Monona Police Department is asking for help locating a missing veteran at risk.

Zachary David Bigelow, 31, has been missing from his home in Monona in Dane County since Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Zachary is a white male, with a muscular build, 6 feet tall, 208 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

The last known sighting of him was at the Flying J Truck Stop in Beloit on Thursday, Oct. 22, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

He drives a Blue 2014 Acura TLX with Wisconsin plates 873-ZLD.

There is no reason to believe any foul play is involved at this time.

If located, please do not try to approach or contact Zachary.

If located, please call 911 or your local police department.

