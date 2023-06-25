Greek Fest fights, 4 arrests, 'many ejections'

article

Greek Fest closed early on Saturday, June 24 due to "multiple fights." A spokesman for Wisconsin State Fair Park said there were four arrests and "many ejections."

Greg Papachristou, Greek Fest chairman, said "a group of individuals created a chaotic situation" at the festival, and he made the decision to close early Saturday night to keep guests and staff safe.

When the gates opened at 11 a.m. Sunday, there were no rides and reduced hours, with the festival set to close at 6 p.m.

There were no reported injuries as a result of Saturday's fights.

Metal detectors were used at the festival as part of the new security measures.

Statement from Wisconsin State Fair Park

"Multiple fights at Greek Fest on Saturday evening resulted in four arrests and many ejections. State Fair Park Police, with assistance from the Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and West Allis Police Departments, worked diligently for hours to identify the individuals who were instigating and participating in the fights. Thank you to all of the officers who ultimately helped get the situation under control.

Due to recent, often tragic, events in our community, we worked closely with Greek Fest organizers to implement several new safety and security measures for this year’s event, including the use of metal detectors at the entrances.

However, what should have been a fun-filled evening for thousands of people who came together to celebrate Greek culture with their families and friends, was unfortunately ruined by groups of people who feel the need to congregate for the sole purpose of causing chaos. It is disappointing and disheartening that these people find pleasure in ruining events that are supposed to showcase and celebrate the diversity of our community."