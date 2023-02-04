Expand / Collapse search

Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet lovers' fun at the Wisconsin Exposition Center at WI State Fair Park!  Various local rescues and shelters will be in attendance with their adoptable animals, along with an impressive Reptile Interaction Area, animal entertainment, and pet lovers' shopping.

For more information visit petexpomilwaukee.com

Support for owners at the Great Lakes Pet Expo

Various local rescues and shelters will be in attendance with their adoptable animals, along with an impressive Reptile Interaction Area, animal entertainment, and pet lovers' shopping.

Great Lakes Pet Expo; animals of all sizes

The 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo will feature all types of animals, including barn animals.

