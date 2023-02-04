Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet lovers' fun at the Wisconsin Exposition Center at WI State Fair Park! Various local rescues and shelters will be in attendance with their adoptable animals, along with an impressive Reptile Interaction Area, animal entertainment, and pet lovers' shopping.

For more information visit petexpomilwaukee.com

.