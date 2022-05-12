Expand / Collapse search

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa: Preview their new brunch

By
Published 
Updated 11:08AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa: Preview their new brunch

Brian Kramp is in Lake Geneva with a Californian winemaker that’s getting ready for tonight’s Coppola Wine Dinner.

How does a night filled with amazing food and fine wine with a winemaker from California sound? You can be a part of it tonight at Grand Geneva. Brian Kramp is in Lake Geneva with a Californian winemaker that’s getting ready for tonight’s Coppola Wine Dinner.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is the perfect spot stay, play, eat and drink

Brian is in Lake Geneva checking out some of the amenities guests can enjoy while they’re relaxing outside by the pool.