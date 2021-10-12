Grand Craft Boats in Lake Geneva area after moving from Michigan

A custom boat manufacturer has found a new port to call home. Grand Craft Boats moved from Holland, Michigan, and is now operating just outside of Lake Geneva.

The president and CEO says Wisconsin is better for business.

"It made the most sense professionally and personally to move the business from Holland, Michigan, to just outside Lake Geneva, Wisconsin," said Patrick Gallagher, Grand Craft Boats.

If you ask Gallagher what’s best for his custom boat building business, he’ll tell you moving it close to home just made sense.

"We make from-scratch, cold-molded mahogany wooden boats, so they’re made of exotic woods," said Gallagher. "We have a home in Lake Geneva, and we really wanted to not have to add a third location to our lives."

Not only is the location ideal, but so are the business relocation incentives.

"If, after three years, you’ve hired an additional 20 employees and made X-amount of capital expenditure investments, we’d be willing to provide you with a tax break which equates to about $125,000 over the three years," said Gallagher.

Gallagher says the proposition of hiring people and spending money locally equates to a win-win.

"The climate here is pro-business," said Gallagher.